Pochettino insists Spurs deserved to qualify against Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino refused to be drawn into admitting his players ‘bottled’ their 3-2 aggregate lead over Juventus as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League tonight. Here is what he had to say:



“No lack of experience or concentration. How many chances did we concede in the first leg and second leg. We need to find reasons and we can talk about different situations. We created many chances and sometimes you need luck to win. But I feel very proud and we dominated. I think overall in the two games we were better, but in three minutes this tie was for Juventus. Disappointed of course, but the quality and performance of the team was very good.



“That is football eh? I am still a dreamer. Of course when you compete in this competition, the Champions League, you can win or you can lose. Today we lost, but in the way we lost I am very proud of our players. We respect our ideas and how we play football. In the end it wasn’t enough to win the game. That is all.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)