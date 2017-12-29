Mauricio Pochettino thinks that Harry Kane

Speaking ahead of the Lilywhites’ Matchday 21 game against Swansea, the Argentine Coach answered Alan Shearer’s comments, the BBC pundit claiming that Kane’s eventual departure wasn’t a certainty.

The Tottenham striker has just come off an amazing 2017, in which he has scored 36 goals, matching the record Shearer established back in 1995.

The North London side has been dogged by reports that Real Madrid want to sign Kane, who has netted more than 20 EPL goals in each of his last three seasons.

Yet Pochettino thinks that the England man can be a “one club” kind of guy, like Francesco Totti.

“Yes, I think [Shearer] will know better than me because he's English and the mentality, he will know better about the English mentality. Maybe it's possible that he can be this way, like Totti and Roma. Of course, we'd be more than happy, us and the fans, because Harry is a fantastic player and professional. Yes, why not?”