Pochettino looks to temper expectations after Spurs defeat to Man Utd
22 April at 13:00Speaking in the aftermath of his side’s FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has called for fans and journalists to temper their expectations of how competitive they can be at a time when many of their rivals are investing much more money on the transfer market than them. Here is what he had to say:
“To compete in this type of game, I think we are ready to compete – but win is different. The most important thing is that we are in this process, that after four years we can compete and that is fantastic.
“The disappointment and frustration is that we are close but we cannot reach. The club needs to push on, working in this direction and it will be fantastic one day for Tottenham to reach the same level as clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City. There is a long way to go to arrive at this next level.
“The most difficult thing in football is to be realistic because no one wants to be realistic. But, at some point, you need to be. If we believe in that process, in the way that we are working, it will be easier to face teams like City and United.
“That is the way we have decided to go and Tottenham is a completely different club to the others. And we are in the process of the last four years, there was the challenge to try to be competitive in the top four. We have been there and competitive but to win a trophy is not easy.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
