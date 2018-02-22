Pochettino makes surprising claim as he compares Spurs ace with Maradona and Ronaldinho

No doubt Mousa Dembélé is having a very good campaign with Tottenham so far. The Belgium International has been playing with some extraordinary consistency and has already featured in 28 games for Spurs so far this season.



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for the 30-year-old as he made a surprising claim during today’s press conference:



“He [Dembélé] is one of the genius of football. It’s in my book. I put him next to Ronaldinho, Maradona, Ococha, player that I was lucky to play with. For me he is one of the unbelievable talent in the history of football. Of course it was always difficult for him to get fit. He had to fight with his fitness, now he is in an amazing moment and deserves the prise that people is giving him.”



​Dembélé was linked with joining AC Milan and the Chinese Super League in the winter transfer window but it’s now not hard to understand why Tottenham decided to keep him in North London.

