The summer coaching exchange has nearly already begun. As the end of the season approaches links among coaches and clubs will continue to fly. In England Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino is the latest coach to be the target of departure enquiries, although as reported by talksport.com he has brushed off any talk of his future. As Stefano Pioli’s days at Inter seem to be numbered, possible replacements are beginning to surface. Diego Simeone looks to have removed himself from the list, and now his countryman Pochettino looks another keymark solution for the Nerazzurri bench.

In an interesting twist to the coaching revolving door, Sky Sport have confirmed that current Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti is a potential successor should Pochettino depart. After a respectable season with the capital club, the Italian tactician has grown tired of the intense media pressure surrounding Trigoria. Perhaps the former Zenit coach is ready for a move in the direction of some of his Italian counterparts.