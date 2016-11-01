Pochettino refuses to rule out Tottenham exit

During an interview with radio station Onda Cero, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino responded to reports suggesting he could be tempted by a move to Real Madrid, should they opt to sack Zinedine Zidane. Here is what the former Espanyol tactician had to say on the matter: “I’m happy where I am just now. Football will take me where I want to go. Jorge Griffa, who is like a father to me, once told me to not think too much, enjoy the present, be professional and responsible, and football will take you where you want.



“Kane? Since his debut he has shown quality and today, three years later, he is breaking all kinds of Tottenham records. Coutinho? He was 17 when I had him at Espanyol. Barcelona is a great city. For the Brazilians, it’s too cold and rainy in Liverpool. It would have been hard to reject an opportunity like that, with one of the best clubs in the world calling him. The chance to play with Messi did the rest.”



