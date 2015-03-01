Pochettino responds to Harry Kane's Real Madrid links

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the rumours placing the Spurs striker in a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid,



The former Southampton manager was very clear stating that: "We want him here, so there is no current price. We can talk about many things but it is impossible to put a price on him. These things are for Daniel Levy, not me. It is easy for me, for Daniel it would be different. Nothing has changed, for me he was a superstar three years ago, a year ago, six months ago, one week ago. He has always been treated as a superstar. We trusted him from day one here because we felt the potential and he deserves full credit for all he has achieved."



Pochettino was asked to make a comparison in terms of a transfer fee with the reported £75 million transfer of Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool stating that: "There is no price for him. We need to talk about reality and the reality is that Liverpool paid £75 million. If you want a player and a club asks for a price and you pay, that is the reality of Van Dijk. We cannot create fantasy around a player. For Kane, if an offer arrived, we will see, £100 million, £300 million, £500 million, football is football and it is about the offers and the market. Clubs can do what they want, it is not my business."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)