Pochettino reveals Spurs’ bleak transfer future

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are not close to any January signings and suggested that clubs have to pay over the odds to buy players mid-season.



Chelsea and Liverpool have already added to their squads this month, signing Ross Barkley and Virgil van Dijk respectively, while the Manchester clubs are vying for the signature of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, whom Arsene Wenger has said he will replace if he leaves.



Despite the spending among their top-six rivals, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said on Thursday that it is "difficult" to do business in January -- a message repeated by Pochettino ahead of Saturday's match against Everton.



"Until today, now, no-one is close to arriving in this transfer window," Pochettino told a news conference on Friday. "Maybe in [the next] five minutes, something happens! But before the press conference, nothing is close.



"There are a lot of rumours in the media. I think you know the business [of football], how it is today. In three-and-a-half years at Tottenham, I saw minimum 100 names in the media. In the end, we've signed a few. Rumours!"



Dele Alli remains Spurs' only January signing under Pochettino and he was immediately loaned back to MK Dons for the remainder of the 2014-15 season. The manager believes that opportunities to make shrewd January signings are limited.



"If you want to sign players [in January], there must be an opportunity and it's difficult to find these opportunities," Pochettino said. "Like Liverpool or Barcelona, they pay a lot of money and you cannot stop the players like Van Dijk and Coutinho from leaving.