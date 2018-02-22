Pochettino reveals why he wants Tottenham stay
08 April at 11:00Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino talked to Sky Sport after Spurs’ 2-1 over Stoke yesterday. The Argentinean tactician is said to be a target of Real Madrid for next season but when he was asked about his future, the former Espanyol captain replied: “I want to improve every year.”
“I joined this club four years ago and since the very beginning I thought it was possible to reduce the gap with the best Premier League clubs, that’s what I tried to do. We are carrying out a project that includes a new stadium and a competitive team in the Champions League.”
“We are ahead with this project and me and the club share the same opinion. Tottenham are an amazing project for the present and for the future.”
Spurs sit fourth in the Premier League table and are likely to qualify for the Champions League as they enjoy an 11-point lead on Chelsea.
