Pochettino sends warning to Juve ahead of Champions League clash

Harry Kane showed he has "big, big balls" in scoring a penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals having previously been denied from the spot at Anfield, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.



Kane struck deep in stoppage time to earn Spurs a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, the England forward having earlier hit a spot-kick straight at Loris Karius. Spurs escaped with a point to boost their Champions League qualification hopes after a pair of controversial penalties helped them fight back from a Mohamed Salah double.



“He is one of the best strikers," Pochettino told a post-match press conference. "He is so calm. To score 100 Premier League goals you need big, big balls."



Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after full-time, Pochettino expanded on his praise for Kane and his side after a battling performance. “No doubt it's important to congratulate him on 100 Premier League goals, it's fantastic for him," Pochettino said.

