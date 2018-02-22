Pochettino: Spurs ‘deserved the victory’ over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media in the aftermath of his side’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening. Here is what he had to say:



“I think it is a fantastic victory for us. A big three points. We are in the race for the top four. I think the team showed great character and quality and, in the end, we deserved the victory.



“Alli? Very pleased. It was a tough period for him but there is no doubt about his talent or character. He’s only 21 years old, but sometimes we lose sight of that. I didn’t see the celebration. He has a big personality and we believe in him.



“There’s still a long way until the end and we try now to prepare for the next game. I think there’s still nothing achieved. I am so happy, we are so happy for our fans after 28 years. But it’s only a game that we win three points in. No more.



“Kane? We’ll see. He was ready to play 25-30 minutes. We would not take a risk with him.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)