Pochettino threatens to 'kill' Spurs player if he acts out

Mauricio Pochettino has jokingly threatened to “kill” new signing Serge Aurier if he steps out of line.



Signed for €25 million this summer to replace Man City-bound Kyle Walker, Aurier is known for his potential as an attacking full-back, but also as a bit of a rogue element.



"I said to him, 'I will kill you', I (would) head-butt him," Pochettino joked when asked what he would do if Aurier went out of bounds.



​Aurier has an interesting rap sheet, whether it’s criticising his entire team when he didn’t realise that his friend was broadcasting the video online, or getting arrested for assaulting a policeman.



​Pochettino sounds optimistic, however:



"I think it was good, we had a long chat. He knows very well how we are, what we expect from him and for us it's so important, not only him, every player, how they behave here in the squad.



"We need to keep the dynamic we have created. I trust him, I am confident that he can succeed here and help the team to achieve the things we want.



"When you know and you meet some people, always you start to assess him from the day that you meet them and for me we start from (here) because I don't know him before. For him I think it's a new chapter in his life."



