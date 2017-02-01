Pochettino: 'Tottenham will have to be perfect tonight'
13 February at 19:35Juventus are set to take on Tottenham in the UEFA Champions league as this should be an interesting game between two good sides. Pochettino will be able to count on Harry Kane where as Allegri will count on Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain. Here is what Pochettino had to say about this Juve-Tottenham game as he spoke to Tottenham's official webpage (Via FootballItalia):
" Juve? They are one of the best teams in European football but we are going to be brave and aggressive as we would like to win. We know that if we want to go far in the competition, we are going to have to face big clubs. They have many great players and they also have a great manager. To add to this, they also have a lot of European experience since they particpated in two of the last three UCL finals. It will be a fun game but we will have to make life hard for them. I know that they are very strong at the back so we are going to have to be clinical. We will also have to be good at the back since they are strong offensively as well. We are going to have to play a balanced game. I want my players to be well focused on their individual jobs...".
Kick-off is set for 20H45 as this should be an interesting one indeed.
