Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he would rather work at a farm than join Barcelona as a manager.

Real Madrid’s recent dip in form has seen the club get linked with a move for Pochettino, as Zinedine Zidane’s job at the helm of affairs looks under threat. Real are currently fourth in the La Liga and were recently knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes.

And Pochettino has added fuel to the fire that has been linking with the post at the Santiago Bernabeu by saying that he will never manage Barcelona. He recently told reporters: “I am never going to manage Arsenal or Barcelona because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol. I grew up at Newell Boys and I will never manage Rosario Central.”

“That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places. But my commitment is massive. I am working like I am going to be here forever.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)