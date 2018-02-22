As he prepares his team for Friday’s international friendly against Colombia at the Stade de France, French national team boss Didier Deschamps has been talking about Paul Pogba’s difficult period at Manchester United.



The midfielder has hardly set the club alight since returning from Juventus in 2016 in a club record transfer, and having been left out recently by coach Jose Mourinho, there have been reports that he will be departing the club this summer.



Deschamps however, revealed what part he can play in the player’s return to form; “My task is to restore confidence to Pogba,” he explained, “It can happen anytime to any player when they are not at their best.



“I always try to sit down and talk with then to understand their situation because I do not have all the information to hand. What I can say now is that his focus is solely on the French national team and what is happening at his club is no longer on the agenda.”



Asked about his current state of mind and whether he is happy, Deschamps replied; “I honestly do not know the reasons behind what Paul is experiencing at the moment. There can be many reasons why he is not happy with what is happening at his club.”