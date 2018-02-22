Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has delivered a sensational ultimatum to the club.





According to The Sun , the French superstar has told Old Trafford chiefs that he will quit the club in the summer if Jose Mourinho remains in charge.

The two men have had a tense relationship this season, with Pogba unhappy at being played what he considers not to be his natural position, in a more holding role.



Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is understood to be in talks with Spanish giants Real Madrid whilst his former club Juventus, also has a 53 million buy-back clause.



A source close to the club stated that; ““Things are at an all-time low between them. Paul has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there if Mourinho is.”



Mourinho is under contract at Old Trafford until 2020, after signing an extension last month.



The Portuguese tactician is under huge pressure to deliver more silverware this term and with the Premier League already out of sight, and their Champions League future still in the balance, he looks to be on a collision course with the 24-year-old.