However, that's not the only issue. Pogba's salary is valued at €13m per year, plus other sponsorships worth another €12m. Furthermore, Manchester United are yet to give the green light for the sale of Pogba, complicating a potential deal. The midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, also seem unwilling to bring his client back to a former club, and would rather look elsewhere when finding a new club for Pogba.

Paul Pogba and Juventus is a love story that never seems to end. The French midfielder is not on the best of terms with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and a potential return to Juve should not be ruled out.The foundation of such an operation would rely on a big sale for Juventus this summer. For the Bianconeri, this summers transfer market will be crucial in bringing in some money (€50-60m), whether it will be from the sale of Alex Sandro, Pjanic or some other solution.