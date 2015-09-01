Pogba demands Man Utd doubles salary after Alexis deal
21 January at 10:30Less than two years after setting a then-world transfer fee record, Paul Pogba is unhappy with his current salary. The Sunday Mirror reports that the Manchester United midfielder is going to demand a new salary after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.
Currently making €250,000-per-week, the Frenchman wants to double his wages to equal those of soon-to-be Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean is on the verge of becoming the highest paid player in the Premier League.
Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, wants his client to make the same amount as Alexis Sanchez. To do so, he’s going to demand, on Pogba’s behalf, that the Red Devils double his wages to €500,000 per-week.
The agent managed to convince United to make striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic the club’s highest-ever earner in 2016 when the Swede was handed €400,000-a-week to come to the Premier League.
Though he is contracted to remain at Old Trafford for three more seasons, it appears that United will have to pay to keep their talented star happy.
Go to comments