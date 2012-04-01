Pogba failed to turn up for Man Utd training - was asleep

The Daily Mail reveals that Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba failed to turn up to training on the third of December because he was asleep.



According to the report the former Juventus player did not respond to phone calls or texts either which prompted the club to send a staff member to his house to make sure nothing had happened to him. When the unnamed staff member arrived at Pogba's house he discovered that the player was fine, he had simply overslept and was still in bed.



The Daily Mail reports further that this behavior by the club's young first team players as well as some of their academy players has exasperated older squad member such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young.



An unnamed source inside the club states that that "Some of them look as if they're taking the mickey the way they're ordering things. It makes you wonder what would happen if they ever ended up at Rochdale or Bury. They would be stuck in a room wondering what to do."

