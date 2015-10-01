Pogba had already been close to joining Real Madrid
16 February at 17:40Paul Pogba made return to Manchester United completing a € 110 million move from Juventus in summer 2016. The Frenchman decided to return to his former club after four years spent in Turin but this campaign could be his last one at the Old Trafford.
Reports in France and England, in fact, claim Pogba is considering leaving the Red Devils due to his bad relationship with José Mourinho.
According to The Sun, Real Madrid would be open to offer € 135 million to seal the transfer of the Frenchman in the summer.
The Merengues came close to signing the talented French midfielder in 2016 but the player eventually decided to join Manchester United instead.
It was Pogba himself to confirm that he had been in talks with Real Madrid in the past:
“Real Madrid contacted me and I had seriously thought to join them”, Pogba said in December. "However, my heart told me to return [to Manchester United]. I didn’t know what could happen but I am happy for this choice.”
Looks like things are not quite the same now. Will Real Madrid manage to sign Pogba in the summer?
