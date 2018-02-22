Speaking to Argentinian TV TyC Sports, the Manchester United player seemed to be lending credibility to the rumours that are linking him to PSG, where Neymar is currently ruling the roost with 28 goals in all competitions.

Some stunning reports believe that Pogba could head to France in exchange for Marco Verratti.

The Frenchman has found himself on the bench at Manchester United, a situation that even Les Bleus’ Coach, Didier Deschamps, claims that Pogba will find intolerable.

"I remember [what he said]. I really like him, too," Pogba said. "He is truly the definition of joy on the pitch. He also has this.

"I know that in Brazil, football is everything. It's life. Everyone plays football in Brazil. When I see him play on the pitch and enjoying himself, with his technique, his agility ... I love to watch him play.

"When you say Neymar anywhere in the world, everyone knows who he is and what he does. For me, it would be a pleasure to play with him one day."