Pogba offered to Man City? Mourinho responds to Guardiola claims

A few days ago, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed Mino Raiola offered him a chance to sign Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window. The Italian agent and the Spanish tactician are not on very good terms and Guardiola openly revealed Raiola’s transfer plans just before the derby of Manchester.



Talking to media at the end of the Etihad Stadium clash yesterday, José Mourinho reacted to Guardiola’s claims: “I didn’t speak with him [Pogba] what has been said. We didn’t talk about what Guardiola told, what Raiola told, I didn’t speak with him about it.”



“I am not interested in know if Pep or Mino are right, I am not interested in that, I know that Paul played well against Swansea, I know Paul has had a very good week, especially Tuesday, Wednesday he had two fantastic training sessions and this game comes as a consequence.”

