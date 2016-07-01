Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to become the main man at Old Trafford this season. The French international superstar was speaking at a sponsor’s event on Tuesday and he told an audience that the best is yet to come.



No longer the world’s most expensive player, Pogba claimed that this would be a huge burden lifted off his shoulders this term.

Pogba explained that; “Last season the first question from everyone was always all about the price tag. Now everyone is asking about the football. That tells you everything.”



“I want to perform well, but it is about what the team does. We have started well, but we have to carry on like this. It is only one game. We have to keep calm, carry on training and keep working and concentrating on the next game.”



He went to state that; “But I am always confident. Now it is my second season and I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team. I am confident for the team. With the experience of last season, a new manager and new players now it is the second season of Mourinho. We all know more about the Premier League. Even if Mourinho has experienced the Premier League before it was at Chelsea. Now he is at Manchester United, with a different team and more experience.”