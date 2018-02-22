"I never speak with him so his opinion [about me], I don’t know. But being a guy who two months ago offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us," said Guardiola when asked about the battle of words with Raiola.

However, Paul Pogba then took it upon himself to respond to these quotes via Instagram by saying "Say what?", while including a pic of himself with his hand to his ear.





