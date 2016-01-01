Pogba reveals how Matic can help his development and names his best Man Utd moment
06 August at 15:35Man Utd star Paul Pogba has replied to some questions on Twitter sharing his thoughts on many issues regarding his career and his future at Manchester United.
Here’s a recap of what the Frenchman has told his fans
BEST GAME IN CAREER – “I don’t know, probably Chievo-Juventus” (31st of January 2016, one goal and one assist).
ADVICE FOR YOUNG FOOTBALL PLAYERS – “Work hard, more than anyone else, always believe in yourself. I am grateful to God for the chance he has given me.”
BEST MAN UTD MOMENT – “Definitely the Europa League win. I play in the best club in England. The best goal I scored last season was that one against Swansea, the toughest opponent is Romelu (Lukaku).”
IDOLS – “Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo the phenomenon, Zidane, Maradona. Favourite German player? Philippe Lahm.”
JUVE – “I would have loved to celebrate the title with them last season. I am happy at Man Utd but coming back was the right choice. I have no regrets, I always look forward and try to learn from my mistakes.”
MATIC - "More freedom now to roam in the final third with the acquisition of Matic? I think so but it depends on the manager."
