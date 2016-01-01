Pogba reveals how Matic can help his development and names his best Man Utd moment

Man Utd star Paul Pogba has replied to some questions on Twitter sharing his thoughts on many issues regarding his career and his future at Manchester United.

Here’s a recap of what the Frenchman has told his fans



BEST GAME IN CAREER – “I don’t know, probably Chievo-Juventus” (31st of January 2016, one goal and one assist).



ADVICE FOR YOUNG FOOTBALL PLAYERS – “Work hard, more than anyone else, always believe in yourself. I am grateful to God for the chance he has given me.”



BEST MAN UTD MOMENT – “Definitely the Europa League win. I play in the best club in England. The best goal I scored last season was that one against Swansea, the toughest opponent is Romelu (Lukaku).”



IDOLS – “Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo the phenomenon, Zidane, Maradona. Favourite German player? Philippe Lahm.”



JUVE – “I would have loved to celebrate the title with them last season. I am happy at Man Utd but coming back was the right choice. I have no regrets, I always look forward and try to learn from my mistakes.”



MATIC - "More freedom now to roam in the final third with the acquisition of Matic? I think so but it depends on the manager."



