Pogba reveals why he is grateful to Neymar

Manchester United's French international midfielder Paul Pogba spoke with the Evenign Standard, touching on the issue of transfer fees and the expectations and pressure they create on the players.



The former Juventus player began by arguing that "The player with the biggest price tag is more expensive now, so people don’t think about me, they don’t care about me. It is good. Me, I just care about football. I don’t think about the transfer because it is not me. That was between the clubs."



The former Juvens midfielder then expressed relief saying that "the Neymar deal is special for me because it means journalists are not looking at the price any more. They are more looking at my performance on the pitch. That’s what matters. This season, there is less pressure for me and I can focus even more on my football. To be honest, I am not someone who looks at a lot of journalists’ stuff, but I am always hearing the same stuff. You don’t want to see it but you see it. But now not being the player with the price tag helps me, it helps me a lot to focus on the field and nothing else."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)