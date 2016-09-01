Pogba’s a problem for Manchester United, says Chelsea legend

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United last summer in a world-record € 105 million deal last summer but has been failing to justify his price-tag so far this season. The Frenchman has yet to show the same qualities he had at Juventus and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has added fuel to fire claiming that the former Juventus star is a problem for the Red Devils



"You don't want a £90m [ approx. € 105 million] problem”, Lampard told Sky Sports.

"I’m sure he [Mourinho]will solve it but at the moment he's not fluent."



"It was a signal of their intentions to spend £90 million on someone I would say isn’t a finished article. When you have a £90 million price tag you wonder more.. and you’re left still thinking what player he is... he hasn't quite delivered and he hasn't been a game changer."



Pogba has seven goals and five assits in 38 appearances with the Red Devils so far this season.

