Pogba’s status in doubt for Man Utd - Sevilla

Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Wednesday after missing the win over Huddersfield through illness.



The Frenchman was pencilled in to start the 2-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium before being struck down on Friday night, and Jose Mourinho revealed he will wait to see if Pogba recovers in time to make the trip to Spain.



Mourinho told a news conference after the game: "I had to think who is going to replace him, what I am going to do.



"On Friday we had a good tactical session and then I have to prepare a new team. Michael Carrick replaced Paul.



"Paul was going to play as a No.8 on the left and [Nemanja] Matic was going to play as a No.6 and Scott McTominay was going to play as a No.8 on the right but then we move Matic to the eight which is not his normal position.



"Now is the time to know about Paul, can he help us on Wednesday and to wait for information."