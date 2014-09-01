Pogba sale taught Juve a lesson about release clauses
20 December at 16:00Paul Pogba’s sale to Manchester United last summer has taught Juventus an important lesson about release clauses.
While these clauses are very common in Spanish football, not all clubs use it in Italy. While Juve themselves signed both Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain after having activated their respective release clauses, they have never been keen on handing release clauses to their own players.
Beppe Marotta believes that the big flaw with the release clauses is that they aren't given when clubs are after a player, but when the player signs a new contract. The sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United taught him this lesson.
Pogba signed a new contract back in 2014 and was worth around 50-60 million euros, but he didn't have a release clause in his contract. That allowed Juventus to ask for a higher price than what could've been, if Pogba had a release clause in his contract.
