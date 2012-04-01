Pogba sends message to former Juve teammates after Man Utd’s Europa League win

Paul Pogba released an interview with Sky Sport yesterday night minutes after his teammates had lifted the Europa League final. The Frenchman made return to the Old Trafford last summer leaving Juventus after four amazing campaigns. Pogba is currently the most expensive player in the world.



Talking to Sky Sport’s Alessandro Alciato, Pogba said: “I will sleep with this cup tonight! I was lucky when I scored the opener but we did a great game. I received lot of criticisms but the pitch is the only thing that counts, the cup is more important.”



​Questioned over a possible European Supercup final between Man Utd and Juventus, Pogba replied: “It’s true, I hadn’t thought about it. I am happy Juve will play the Chmapions League final, good luck to them and a big hug to Gigi [Buffon]."

