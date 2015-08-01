Pogba tells Man Utd fans: I will be fine

Paul Pogba has reassured Manchester United fans, saying that he “will be fine” after picking up an injury in Champions League action.



Pogba has enjoyed a strong start to the season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in Premier League action, as Manchester United have taken ten out of a possible twelve.



Taken off in the game against Basel, the former Juventus man is expected to be out for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, which will mean missing next month’s key date with Liverpool.



He sounded more positive on Instragram, where he posted a picture of himself with his family: “When you know all will be fine