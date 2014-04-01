Pogba the key for Man Utd to unlock Juve's Dybala

Over the past few days several reports have come from the UK that Manchester United's Portuguese manager José Mourinhohas his sights set on Juventus Paulo Dybala.



The Daily Mirror report today that a former Juventus player could play a key role in bringing the former Palermo player to Old Trafford. According to the report, Mourinho has asked French international midfielder Paul Pogba to try and convince his former team-mate that life at Manchester United is better than at Juventus.



The duo were very close at Juventus and according to the report Mourinho is pulling out all the stops to snap up the player who has been dubbed the 'new Messi' to bolster his attack, preparing a £90 million offer.

