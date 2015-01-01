Between Juve and their second Champions League final in three years there is only the return leg in Monaco. With a 2-0 advantage over the French side, Allegri’s team has already seemed to have booked a night in Cardiff. An outstanding result, which makes everyone smile: players and coach, but also leadership. Success, in fact, is more than ever the result of planning. Juve has managed to be solid and keep winning even after losing key players like Pirlo, Tevez, Morata and, lastly, Vidal and Pogba. The most painful departures and even the most burdensome of regrets, especially after the statements of both of the latter midfielders, now watching Juve triumph without too many reasons to be happy.

VIDAL - Arturo misses so much from all the Bianconeri fans. He left a major technical and emotional vacuum with his comments after signing at Bayern, "I'm here because I want to win the Champions League." His words had the same flavor of a heartbreak for the fans, yet now they almost smile. Because the Chilean and Bayern are out of the top European competition, they failed in the German Cup and now their only consolation is the Bundesliga. This was a minimum goal for Ancelotti in Bavaria. Meanwhile Juve is flying towards a legendary season, and if nothing else continue to remain alive until the end.