Pogba, Vidal and others: When the choice is wrong. Juve soar, they observe
Between Juve and their second Champions League final in three years there is only the return leg in Monaco. With a 2-0 advantage over the French side, Allegri’s team has already seemed to have booked a night in Cardiff. An outstanding result, which makes everyone smile: players and coach, but also leadership. Success, in fact, is more than ever the result of planning. Juve has managed to be solid and keep winning even after losing key players like Pirlo, Tevez, Morata and, lastly, Vidal and Pogba. The most painful departures and even the most burdensome of regrets, especially after the statements of both of the latter midfielders, now watching Juve triumph without too many reasons to be happy.
VIDAL - Arturo misses so much from all the Bianconeri fans. He left a major technical and emotional vacuum with his comments after signing at Bayern, "I'm here because I want to win the Champions League." His words had the same flavor of a heartbreak for the fans, yet now they almost smile. Because the Chilean and Bayern are out of the top European competition, they failed in the German Cup and now their only consolation is the Bundesliga. This was a minimum goal for Ancelotti in Bavaria. Meanwhile Juve is flying towards a legendary season, and if nothing else continue to remain alive until the end.
POGBA - "Coming back here is like coming back after a vacation." With a simple phrase Pogba hurt all the Juve fans, who had loved and pampered him, hoping until the end that he would stay. Instead, the French chose Manchester United and the English money Juve could not match, and now, probably, will be consumed by regrets. Because in the Premier League the Red Devils linger in the middle of the standings and their play and enthusiasm are lacking. Not the best situation for a player who has gone from being in the lead for the Golden Ball to being a victim of social media attacks. Maybe moving away from Juve was not the best choice ...
