Poli: 'Montella betrayed me at AC Milan'

Bologna midfielder Andrea Poli had strong words on the topic of his former team and coach ahead of their meeting on Sunday. The 28-year-old left AC Milan on a free transfer last summer after falling by the wayside during the 2016-17 campaign, featuring just 13 times across all competitions.



When asked about what went wrong with coach Vincenzo Montella, Poli did not mince words. “At Milan Montella betrayed me, but now his wrongs are in the past.”



This season has brought more than double the appearances for Poli as he has made himself an integral part of the Bologna squad. He has featured in 29 matches and has found the back of the net on two occasions.



Milan ultimately sacked Montella in November, and he is currently under pressure after a poor run of form at Sevilla.

