According to TV station El Chiringuito , three Bayern Munich players had to be removed by police from the referee’s dressing-room after Tuesday night’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. Match officialwrongly sent-off Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal before awarding two goals to Cristiano Ronaldo that were both offside.

The channel claims that Vidal himself, along with Thiago Alcantera and Robert Lewandowski marched into his dressing-room hurling insults and refused to leave until police were called in to calm the situation.



It’s the first time the Bavarian side has failed to reach the last four of the competition in the last seven years and it’s a result that has left a bitter taste in the mouth of all concerned with the Bundesliga outfit.



Boss Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn into any controversy after the match but he did state to reporters that it was time to introduce the video referee into high-profile games such as this.