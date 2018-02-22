The British police are investigating a series of threatening messages received by the wife of Michael Oliver, the English referee for the Real Madrid-Juventus quarter-final of the Champions League. According to the BBC, after the elimination of the Bianconeri thanks to the controversial penalty granted in the 93rd minute, the cell phone number of Oliver's wife was published on social networks. The police have turned off the phone and are also investigating some individuals who knocked on the couple’s door.



The BBC reports screenshots of some of the tweets containing insults against Oliver and his wife. There have been threats such as "You have to die and that piece of shit your husband".





