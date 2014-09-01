It’s been a difficult time in Italy for Arkadiusz Milik, as they player is facing yet another lengthey lay off after another serious injury. Many of Milik’s teammates have come out to support the striker, and the same goes for Woijiech Szczesny, Juventus and Poland goalkeeper. The Bianconeri shot stopper expressed his solidarity for his countryman via social media. His post with photos posted on Instagram: "Sports are unfair! We will play the qualifiers without you, but in Russia you will be with us and we will write another beautiful Polish football story! Strength."