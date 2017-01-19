Portion of Real Madrid fans want Cristiano Ronaldo to move to China after Celta Vigo blow
19 January at 16:50A portion of Real Madrid fans have put the blame on Cristiano Ronaldo for the Blancos’ Copa Del Rey elimination at hands of Celta Vigo. Zinedine Zidane’s side lost in the quarter finals of the national league cup yesterday night in a Bernabeu clash and the Portuguese ace did not have one of his best nights in his Real Madrid career.
Talking to As.com after the final whistle yesterday night, several Real Madrid fans hit out at Cristiano for his poor performance against Celta Vigo.
“He didn’t play in his natural role - one fans said - Cristiano’s not a ‘number nine’, he must play on the wing”. This is basically the most balanced opinion on the Portuguese ace’s performance. Many other Real Madrid fans are literally mad at Cristiano.
Another supporter of the Merengues argued that Cristiano “is really distracted with his new girlfriend”, whist tow more fans claimed that: “if a Chinese club offer € 100 million for him, we should just sell. Cristiano has become very relaxed. We should send him to China and buy Lewandowski.”
A portion of the Bernabeu crowd also criticized Ronaldo during the game, but his January China move is less likely that Leicester City winning the Premier League again. What’s for sure is that some fans have memory issues as Cristiano Ronaldo has not only become the best goal scorer in the club’s history with 382 goals in 370 games but has also lifted nine trophies (including two Champions Leagues) during his time in Madrid.
@lorebetto
Share on