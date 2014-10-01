Portuguese sports daily A Bola reports that Porto will have to off-load some of its biggest stars in the summer to prevent going into financial meltdown.





The journal claims that one of their high-profile stars leaving the club will be striker Andre Silva . The 21-year-old has been the subject of much transfer speculation after some devastating displays this season and scouts from all over Europe have been inside the Estadio Dragao to witness the youngsters talents at first-hand.

One of those clubs is Manchester United with boss Jose Mourinho a huge admirer of the player who’s netted 18 goals so far this campaign. Porto are believed to be asking for around €50 million for their star man and the Red Devils look set to face competition from a host of rival Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.



Italian giants Juventus who are currently 2-0 ahead on aggregate after their first-leg last 16 Champions League tie against Porto, have also been linked with the player but their interest has now believed to have ended.