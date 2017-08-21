With Chelsea reportedly closing in on a deal with Southampton for right-back Cedric Soares, the Portuguese international did little to dispel those rumours when he took a photograph of himself in London before posting it on Instagram.



The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a £15M move to Stamford Bridge and after posting the photograph of himself in Mayfair, speculation that a switch is imminent continue to grow.



The Saints are not keen on selling the player who has formed part of an impressive back-line at St Mary’s but having also spoken of how good he considers London life to be, his departure now looks likely.



