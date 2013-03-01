Pepe's name had been strongly linked to the Inter in the last few days, so to say that the Portuguese defender, one of Juventus' next opponents in the Champions League final with Real Madrid, was a step away from a transfer to the Nerazzurri. The footballer, however, remains very close to the Blancos, according to the Deportes Cope's microphones, is not of the same opinion.

PEPE - "My future? Because there is a Champions League final, it is not respectful to talk about it. There are more important things for the club, I will wait until the last day to see what's going to happen." Then he adds, "Part of my heart will always be in Madrid, I really have to thank Real for what they have given me, and also to their fans, for their affection when playing and when I do not play. We are one step away from making history, from Wednesday we will think of the Champions League to give another joy to the people of Madrid."