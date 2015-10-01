Bernardo Silva is currently in the city and

Another of the summer’s hottest transfer names has jetted into Manchester for talks on a possible move to the Premier League. Portuguese internationalis currently in the city and The Sun reports that his destination looks set to be The Etihad and not Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Monaco star has been scheduled to undergo a medical at Manchester City with boss Pep Guardiola keen to steal a march on his opposite number Jose Mourinho despite reports that it was The Red Devils who seemed to be in pole-position.



The journal writes that Guardiola held talks with the players representative after their Champions League encounter with Monaco in March and now looks to be in the box seat. Mourinho remains interested in the player however, it’s understood that he could be turning his thoughts to alternatives with Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

