Portuguese Liga : Benfica-Porto 1-1 |As it happened....

Benfica are taking on Porto in a crucial game for both sides. This game can be the title decider in Portugal as Benfica come into this one 1 point up on second placed FC Porto. This will be a spectacular game jammed packed with emotions as these two historic rivals are set to face one another. Benfica will be able to count on Lindelof, Luisao, at the back and a Jonas Mitroglou tandem upfront. Porto will be hoping to get some strong play from their midfielders as Brahimi, Pereira and Torres have been very good all season long. This will be a real showdown, make sure to check in to get the live updates.



Kick-off is scheduled for 21H30 Italy time as you can watch this exciting game right here:



Confirmed lineups:



Benfica: Moraes, Eliseu, Lindelöf, Luisão, Nelsinho, Zivkovic, Fejsa, Pizzi, Salvio, Jonas, Mitroglou .



Porto: Casillas, Telles, Marcano, Felipe, Pereira, Brahimi, Pereira, Torres, Corona, Soare, Silva.