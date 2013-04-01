Sanches: This is why I chose Bayern Munich over Manchester United

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has hit back at claims by Manchester United boss that he made a mistake by joining Bayern Munich last summer and not the Red Devils. The 19-year-old was high on the Premier League sides shopping list last year with Mourinho desperate wanting to bring him to the “Theatre of Dreams” only for the player to end up at the Bundesliga champions.



Speaking to the German press (via The Express), Sanches wanted to set the record straight by explaining that; “[Bayern] really put in a lot of effort and I immediately got a feeling the people in charge believed in me as a player. That was the decisive factor behind my decision to join.”



"Ancelotti always looks calm and in charge. You can just see he has a lot of experience. He is getting involved with his players a lot and is helping players to make individual progress.”



After a disappointing season in Bavaria, Sanches believes things will get better in Germany, stating that; “But I am also playing alongside a lot of world-class players here. I can learn from all of them, especially from the players who play in midfield like Arturo Vidal, Xabi Alonso and Thiago Alcantara."

