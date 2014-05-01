Possible Luis Enrique replacement confirms interest of 'several clubs'

Ernesto Valverde confirmed to have received a lot of interest from multiple clubs even if he seems to be the favorite to take over at FC Barcelona.



The current Athletic Bilbao coach will be leaving come summer time as he has been with them for 4 years now. Even if he seems to be the clear favorite to take over from Luis Enrique, Valverde did not want to confirm anything to the press.



" I do not have commitments with any club as of now even if there have been many teams who have had interest in me of late. I first want to say goodbye to Athletic and then I will think of my future. I do not want to talk about my future right now".



Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has already announced that his club are going to unveil their new head coach on Monday.



Valverde added: "Sabatical year? Why not, let's see how things go in the coming days/weeks". Bilbao president Josu Urrutia had this to say about Valverde: " We want to thank him for what he was able to accomplish here with us. From the moment I signed him, I knew that he was going to be great for us".