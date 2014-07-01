Possible new release clause of Juventus & Liverpool target revealed

Italian media outlet Il Messagero report that Lazio's Dutch international defender Stefan De Vrij is very close to extending his contract with Lazio.



De Vrij's current deal with the Biancocelesti is set to expire at the end of June 2018 but according to the report an official announcement as to the extension of the contract could come over the next few weeks.



In the new deal, De Vrij is set to earn €2 million net per season whilst the minimum release fee clause in the new contract, which can be activated by both foreign clubs as well as Serie A clubs, is set at €25 million.



This is a sum that will hardly scare off reigning Serie A champions Juventus who are interested in the Dutch player and who are also looking to stregthen their defence at the end of the season. Nor will it scare off Premier league outfit Liverpool who are desperately in need of defensive reinforcements.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)