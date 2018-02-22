Roma, Di Francesco: "This was a huge win for us"

Roma took on Napoli tonight at the San Paolo in Naples as Di Francesco's club came away with a big 2-4 win. Here is what the Roma boss had to say after the game as he spoke with Premium Sport:



" After that bad loss against AC Milan last week, we worked on many aspects during the week. We proved that we are a united group with this result here in Naples. This has to be a starting point for us. Napoli? Well they are one of the best teams in the Serie A so to score 4 goals on them was big for our confidence. We could've done better on their second goal late on in the game but I am more than pleased with this result. Roma future? I am very happy and honored to be Roma's coach. We could win or lose games, this won't change the fact that I am happy to be here...".



With the win, Roma jump up to third in the standings as they have a one point lead on fourth placed Lazio and a two point lead on Inter (who will be playing tomorrow in the derby).