Jan Oblak.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are ready to head to Spain to pick up their replacement for David De Gea should the keeper decide to join Real Madrid this summer. Ironically, it’s the same city that United chiefs are heading to as they prepare to bring in Atletico number one

The 24-year-old Slovenian is aware of the interest from Old Trafford and the journal claims that he’s already given the thumbs-up to a move to the Premier League giants. Oblak currently has a huge £85M release clause in his contract with Diego Simeone’s side but United are believed to be ready to meet that, if they sell their current number one to Real for £60M.



Should this be the case, then the Red Devils will have been involved in two world record fees for a goalkeeper in quick succession which is currently held by Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon, who moved from Parma to Juventus for £32M way back in 2001.



United’s current number two keeper Sergio Romero, may have something to say about Oblak’s potential arrival after impressing in the club’s run to the Europa League Final next week. It’s understood however, that Jose Mourinho favours bringing in a big name rather than promoting him to the number one slot.