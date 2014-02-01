Potential Arsenal managerial prospect Max Allegri has answered questions about his English.

The Juventus Coach was speaking to the press after a 4-1 humbling of Palermo in Serie A action last night.

Asked about the possibility of moving to the Gunners to replace the ailing Arsene Wenger, the

He was typically coy about the prospect of moving to the Etihad stadium: “They say I'll go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen."

Arsenal are coming off a very successful Serie A stint, hammering Palermo last night to extend their lead to ten points, with chasers Roma and Napoli still having a game in hand.

As the Mirror confirm, the former Milan man