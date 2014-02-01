Potential Wenger replacement Allegri took English lessons
18 February at 15:10Potential Arsenal managerial prospect Max Allegri has answered questions about his English.
The Juventus Coach was speaking to the press after a 4-1 humbling of Palermo in Serie A action last night.
Asked about the possibility of moving to the Gunners to replace the ailing Arsene Wenger, the Tuscan Coach answered: “My English? I started learning it before I joined AC Milan, now I've stopped.
He was typically coy about the prospect of moving to the Etihad stadium: “They say I'll go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen."
Arsenal are coming off a very successful Serie A stint, hammering Palermo last night to extend their lead to ten points, with chasers Roma and Napoli still having a game in hand.
As the Mirror confirm, the former Milan man has the shortest odds to succeed Wenger, whose Arsenal side was hammered 5-1 on Wednesday night by Bayern Munich, the second time such a humiliating reverse has been inflicted on the Gunners at the Allianz Arena.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments