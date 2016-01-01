Max Allegri looks like he’s staying at Juventus after all, if the latest reports are to be believed.

A meeting is set to occur after tonight’s Champions League Round of 16 return leg with Porto, whom Juventus beat 2-0 last time round.

Our own Marco Bernardini had written that Allegri had told close friends of his that he was heading to Arsenal at the end of the season

With a deal expiring in 2018, the former Milan coach also found himself being linked to Barcelona, with recent miracle-maker Luis Enrique scoring

Disagreements with Leonardo Bonucci and a series of other players led the Livorno native to punish the defender in an exemplary manner, something we thought would have serious repercussions in the Juventus dressing room.

Instead, it appears that Allegri has made peace with Bonucci, and that he’s happy to keep taking this Juventus side higher.

Having already won two Serie A titles with the Bianconeri, Allegri also reached the Champions League final two seasons ago, only for his Juve side to lose 3-1 to Barcelona.

(via le10Sport) reveals that the Arsenal target could end up signing an extension with Juventus.